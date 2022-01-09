BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.86 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) will announce sales of $7.86 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for BrainsWay’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.30 million and the lowest is $7.22 million. BrainsWay reported sales of $7.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BrainsWay will report full-year sales of $28.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.20 million to $29.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $34.91 million, with estimates ranging from $33.35 million to $36.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BrainsWay.

Get BrainsWay alerts:

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $8.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on BWAY shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of BrainsWay from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of BrainsWay from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its stake in BrainsWay by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,397,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,263,000 after buying an additional 21,241 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,168,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,357,000 after purchasing an additional 116,510 shares during the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BrainsWay by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 843,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after buying an additional 329,007 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in BrainsWay by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 836,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BrainsWay by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 70,111 shares during the last quarter. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BWAY opened at $7.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.31 million, a PE ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 1.14. BrainsWay has a 1-year low of $6.90 and a 1-year high of $11.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.40.

BrainsWay Company Profile

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BrainsWay (BWAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BrainsWay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrainsWay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.