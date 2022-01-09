Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.28 Billion

Analysts forecast that Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) will report sales of $5.28 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Braskem’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.16 billion to $5.40 billion. Braskem posted sales of $3.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 52.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Braskem will report full year sales of $19.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.49 billion to $19.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $18.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.42 billion to $18.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Braskem.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. Braskem had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 437.34%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Grupo Santander cut Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Braskem in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Santander restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Braskem in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Braskem from $25.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.71.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAK. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Braskem by 311.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Braskem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Braskem during the second quarter valued at about $97,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Braskem by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Braskem by 1,514.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares during the period.

NYSE:BAK opened at $18.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.32 and a 200-day moving average of $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Braskem has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $26.93.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $2.7104 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 11.6%. Braskem’s payout ratio is presently 40.09%.

Braskem Company Profile

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

