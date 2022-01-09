Brokerages Anticipate Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.63 Million

Analysts expect Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) to post sales of $5.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dyadic International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $250,000.00 and the highest is $11.00 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dyadic International will report full year sales of $5.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $940,000.00 to $13.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $15.68 million, with estimates ranging from $1.22 million to $31.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dyadic International.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.61 million. Dyadic International had a negative net margin of 443.68% and a negative return on equity of 43.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Dyadic International in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other Dyadic International news, CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 28,767 shares of Dyadic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $117,944.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 26,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $114,684.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dyadic International by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 301,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 33,042 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Dyadic International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Dyadic International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dyadic International by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 17,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dyadic International by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 32,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DYAI opened at $4.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.01 and a 200 day moving average of $4.38. Dyadic International has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $8.78.

Dyadic International Company Profile

Dyadic International, Inc engages in developing a gene expression platform for producing commercial quantities of industrial enzymes and other proteins. It focuses on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 technology, which is used in the discovery, development, and manufacture of biologic medicines and vaccines.

