Brokerages Expect Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.68 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) to report $18.68 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Arvinas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.50 million and the highest is $41.00 million. Arvinas posted sales of $2.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 741.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Arvinas will report full year sales of $39.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.90 million to $61.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $91.01 million, with estimates ranging from $22.00 million to $162.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Arvinas.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($3.07). The business had revenue of $9.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.89 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 794.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.79) earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on ARVN. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Arvinas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.71.

In other news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total transaction of $1,680,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 497,657 shares of company stock worth $38,807,660. Insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Arvinas by 142.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Arvinas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Arvinas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Arvinas by 135.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Arvinas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. 99.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ARVN opened at $68.96 on Friday. Arvinas has a 1 year low of $56.59 and a 1 year high of $108.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.05.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

