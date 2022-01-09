Brokerages Expect Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $44.32 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) will post sales of $44.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $24.30 million and the highest is $102.74 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics posted sales of $35.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full year sales of $125.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $107.80 million to $186.29 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $137.02 million, with estimates ranging from $105.00 million to $180.89 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $37.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.84 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 173.81% and a negative return on equity of 7,204.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.73) EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KPTI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

KPTI opened at $7.06 on Friday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $17.92. The firm has a market cap of $533.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of -0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.98.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 13,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.