Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.22.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAM. raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAM. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,974,274,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 311.2% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 16,987,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $908,980,000 after buying an additional 12,856,497 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,604,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,586,351,000 after buying an additional 6,829,447 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,539,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,249,000 after buying an additional 5,978,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,789,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,136,545,000 after buying an additional 4,864,610 shares during the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $57.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $94.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.27. Brookfield Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $37.92 and a fifty-two week high of $62.20.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.45). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.41%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

