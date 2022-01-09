BSCView Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2,580.00 (BSCV)

BSCView (CURRENCY:BSCV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 9th. BSCView has a total market cap of $183,380.39 and approximately $2,580.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BSCView coin can now be bought for $0.0155 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BSCView has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00058545 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.03 or 0.00083698 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,141.82 or 0.07506861 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,817.87 or 0.99916935 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00071441 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003206 BTC.

About BSCView

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

BSCView Coin Trading

