Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $47.04 Million

Equities research analysts expect Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) to post $47.04 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Camden National’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $47.07 million and the lowest is $47.00 million. Camden National reported sales of $49.79 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Camden National will report full-year sales of $185.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $185.35 million to $186.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $186.91 million, with estimates ranging from $184.51 million to $189.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Camden National.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $45.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.84 million. Camden National had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Raymond James downgraded Camden National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAC opened at $51.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Camden National has a 52-week low of $36.75 and a 52-week high of $51.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.71 million, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Camden National’s payout ratio is 30.57%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camden National by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Camden National in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Camden National in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Camden National during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in Camden National by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

