Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Senior Officer Tim Scott Gitzel Acquires 4,089 Shares

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) Senior Officer Tim Scott Gitzel acquired 4,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$26.81 per share, with a total value of C$109,626.09. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 373,924 shares in the company, valued at C$10,024,902.44.

TSE:CCO traded up C$0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$29.93. 1,245,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,907,900. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -348.02. Cameco Co. has a 52-week low of C$15.45 and a 52-week high of C$35.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.94, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 4.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$30.38 and its 200-day moving average price is C$26.65.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$361.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -93.02%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$36.25 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$22.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$33.44.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

