Cardano (ADA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $39.07 Billion

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Over the last week, Cardano has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for about $1.17 or 0.00002779 BTC on popular exchanges. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $39.07 billion and approximately $1.05 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.73 or 0.00211548 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00037514 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003308 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00031819 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.25 or 0.00470275 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.67 or 0.00077896 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 33,948,368,466 coins and its circulating supply is 33,513,381,932 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

