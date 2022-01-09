CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $120.67.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GIB. raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$127.00 to C$131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$123.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

NYSE:GIB opened at $84.09 on Friday. CGI has a 12-month low of $74.58 and a 12-month high of $93.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.84.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. CGI had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 20.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CGI will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CGI during the third quarter worth $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CGI during the third quarter worth $85,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CGI during the first quarter worth $110,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CGI by 8.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CGI by 23.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 51.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGI Company Profile

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

