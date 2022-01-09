Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $412.69.
CRL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 139,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,363,000 after buying an additional 8,172 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 245.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at $743,000. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.
Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.03 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 11.58%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.
About Charles River Laboratories International
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.
