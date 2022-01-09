Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the information technology service provider’s stock.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

CTSH stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,755,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,491,278. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $66.19 and a 52-week high of $92.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.26.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $519,347.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $278,000. ING Groep purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $9,065,000. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 786,562 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $37,527,000 after buying an additional 8,092 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.0% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 228,967 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $17,887,000 after buying an additional 16,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.6% during the third quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 25,001 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 5,246 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Read More: Cost Basis

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.