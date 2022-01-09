Collateral Pay (COLL) Trading 23.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 9th. Collateral Pay has a total market cap of $449,180.48 and $991.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Collateral Pay coin can now be purchased for $0.0725 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Collateral Pay has traded 23.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Collateral Pay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002385 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00058913 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.88 or 0.00087940 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,132.81 or 0.07469209 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,902.67 or 0.99903723 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00071130 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003223 BTC.

About Collateral Pay

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,106 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Buying and Selling Collateral Pay

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Collateral Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Collateral Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Collateral Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Collateral Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.