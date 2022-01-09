Comparing 4D pharma (NASDAQ:LBPS) & Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA)

4D pharma (NASDAQ:LBPS) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.4% of 4D pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.1% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.6% of 4D pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for 4D pharma and Hepion Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 4D pharma 0 0 2 0 3.00 Hepion Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

4D pharma presently has a consensus price target of $37.50, indicating a potential upside of 639.64%. Given 4D pharma’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe 4D pharma is more favorable than Hepion Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares 4D pharma and Hepion Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 4D pharma N/A N/A N/A Hepion Pharmaceuticals N/A -30.66% -27.68%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 4D pharma and Hepion Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 4D pharma $690,000.00 120.72 -$30.50 million ($0.37) -13.70 Hepion Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$20.35 million N/A N/A

Hepion Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 4D pharma.

Risk and Volatility

4D pharma has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

4D pharma beats Hepion Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 4D pharma

4D pharma plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and production of live biotherapeutic products. The company develops therapeutic candidates, such as MRx0518; MRx-4DP000 for the treatment of asthma and COVID-19; MRx0029 the treatment of central nervous system disorders; Blautix for irritable bowel syndrome; and Thetanix for pediatric crohn's disease. It also develops products candidates, including MRx1299 for solid tumors, MRx0005 for neurodegeneration, MRx0006 for rheumatoid arthritis, and MRx0002 for multiple sclerosis. The company develops MicroRx platform to discover new LBP candidates for major diseases. 4D pharma plc has a collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. to conduct a clinical trial evaluating the combination of Keytruda and MRx0518 in patients with solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Schosween 18 Limited. 4D pharma plc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Leeds, the United Kingdom.

About Hepion Pharmaceuticals

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapy for treatment of chronic liver diseases. It focuses on the development of its product candidate CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that targets biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver disease. The company was founded on May 15, 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, NJ.

