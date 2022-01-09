Covalent (CQT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3.80 Million

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One Covalent coin can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00001230 BTC on exchanges. Covalent has a market cap of $25.62 million and approximately $3.80 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Covalent has traded down 12.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Covalent alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002385 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00058913 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.88 or 0.00087940 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,132.81 or 0.07469209 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,902.67 or 0.99903723 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00071130 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003223 BTC.

Covalent Coin Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,665,076 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq . The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Covalent

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covalent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covalent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Covalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covalent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.