Credits (CS) Price Reaches $0.0219 on Exchanges

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One Credits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0219 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Credits has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. Credits has a total market capitalization of $4.90 million and approximately $9,096.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006656 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001268 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000187 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000331 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Profile

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Credits

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars.

