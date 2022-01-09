DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.69 Million

Equities research analysts expect DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) to post sales of $6.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for DarioHealth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.47 million to $6.91 million. DarioHealth reported sales of $2.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 221.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that DarioHealth will report full year sales of $22.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.96 million to $23.65 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $41.14 million, with estimates ranging from $33.54 million to $47.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover DarioHealth.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $5.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 million. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 71.45% and a negative net margin of 391.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.71) earnings per share.

Shares of DarioHealth stock opened at $11.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.28. DarioHealth has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $31.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.07.

In other news, insider Oded Cohen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $322,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Erez Raphael sold 25,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $464,730.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,454 shares of company stock worth $1,482,518 over the last three months. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRIO. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in DarioHealth by 706.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in DarioHealth by 219.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in DarioHealth in the second quarter worth $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in DarioHealth in the third quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in DarioHealth in the third quarter worth $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

DarioHealth Company Profile

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

