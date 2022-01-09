Dether Hits Market Capitalization of $655,005.03 (DTH)

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One Dether coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Dether has traded 19.8% lower against the dollar. Dether has a total market cap of $655,005.03 and approximately $30,204.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dether alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005017 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00066269 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005616 BTC.

Dether Coin Profile

Dether (DTH) is a coin. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dether is dether.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dether provides a platform that enables anyone to buy ether with cash and also has a map that provides physical stores nearby to spend it, just a mobile phone with internet access. Their token DTH is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. “

Dether Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.