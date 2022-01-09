DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $240.43 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) will announce $240.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DigitalBridge Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $236.80 million to $244.07 million. DigitalBridge Group reported sales of $10.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2,209.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.05 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DigitalBridge Group.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 37.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DBRG. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

DBRG stock opened at $7.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.90. DigitalBridge Group has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $8.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

In related news, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc acquired 452,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $7,424,434.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sonia Kim sold 11,000 shares of DigitalBridge Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $89,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. 86.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

