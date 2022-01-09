Dock (DOCK) Price Reaches $0.0558 on Major Exchanges

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Over the last seven days, Dock has traded down 18% against the dollar. One Dock coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0558 or 0.00000133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dock has a market capitalization of $41.42 million and approximately $4.48 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dock alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.07 or 0.00336144 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005032 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00066691 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dock Profile

Dock (CRYPTO:DOCK) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 869,619,709 coins and its circulating supply is 742,174,989 coins. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dock’s official website is dock.io . Dock’s official message board is blog.dock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Buying and Selling Dock

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.