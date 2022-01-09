DoYourTip Price Tops $0.19 (DYT)

DoYourTip (CURRENCY:DYT) traded 14% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 9th. One DoYourTip coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000452 BTC on major exchanges. DoYourTip has a market cap of $274,920.43 and approximately $10,905.00 worth of DoYourTip was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DoYourTip has traded down 55% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.34 or 0.00420204 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000148 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00008654 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000939 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $545.86 or 0.01300725 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

DoYourTip Profile

DoYourTip is a coin. DoYourTip’s total supply is 1,450,470 coins. The official website for DoYourTip is doyourtip.io . DoYourTip’s official message board is medium.com/@DoYourTip . DoYourTip’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$DYT is a deflationary ERC20 token with a 2% burn rate. It combines the deflationary feature with off-chain tipping and Enjin collectibles. “

Buying and Selling DoYourTip

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DoYourTip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DoYourTip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DoYourTip using one of the exchanges listed above.

