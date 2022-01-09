DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Price Hits $11.75 on Top Exchanges

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. DuckDaoDime has a total market cap of $12.19 million and $154,569.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded down 18.1% against the dollar. One DuckDaoDime coin can currently be purchased for approximately $11.75 or 0.00028066 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00058545 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.03 or 0.00083698 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,141.82 or 0.07506861 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,817.87 or 0.99916935 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00071441 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003206 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Profile

DuckDaoDime’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io . DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DuckDaoDime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DuckDaoDime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

