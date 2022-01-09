Dynamic Reaches Market Cap of $3.64 Million (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 9th. Dynamic has a total market cap of $3.64 million and $132.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamic coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000566 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Dynamic has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,852.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,151.36 or 0.07529655 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.35 or 0.00311449 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $374.22 or 0.00894126 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00011199 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00070960 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00009049 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.99 or 0.00451555 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.10 or 0.00260686 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

Dynamic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Buying and Selling Dynamic

