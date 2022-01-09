Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $88.31 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) will post $88.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $86.37 million and the highest estimate coming in at $92.20 million. Eagle Bancorp reported sales of $91.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full-year sales of $361.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $357.10 million to $368.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $352.37 million, with estimates ranging from $341.88 million to $360.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Bancorp.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $87.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.67 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 42.16% and a return on equity of 13.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS.

EGBN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 17.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. 73.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EGBN opened at $62.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.05. Eagle Bancorp has a twelve month low of $41.90 and a twelve month high of $63.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.22 and its 200 day moving average is $57.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

