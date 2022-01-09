Eden Hits One Day Volume of $58,945.00 (EDN)

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Eden has a market capitalization of $1.91 million and approximately $58,945.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eden coin can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Eden has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Eden alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005017 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00066269 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005616 BTC.

About Eden

Eden (CRYPTO:EDN) is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. The official website for Eden is edenchain.io . Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio . The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio . The official message board for Eden is edenchain.io/get-started/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

Eden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Eden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.