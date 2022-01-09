Enzyme 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $8.31 Million (MLN)

Enzyme (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. During the last week, Enzyme has traded down 20.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Enzyme coin can currently be purchased for about $75.39 or 0.00179656 BTC on major exchanges. Enzyme has a total market cap of $135.16 million and $8.31 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005032 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00066691 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005626 BTC.

About Enzyme

Enzyme (MLN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,824,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,792,693 coins. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Enzyme Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enzyme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enzyme using one of the exchanges listed above.

