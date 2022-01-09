Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Research Coverage Started at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) in a research report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Evans Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of EVBN traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.00. 3,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,104. The firm has a market cap of $224.27 million, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.15. Evans Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.52 and a fifty-two week high of $42.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $23.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.85 million. Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 25.73%. On average, research analysts predict that Evans Bancorp will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 3,522 shares of Evans Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $139,083.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVBN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 6.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $746,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 39.4% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $697,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 2.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 305,614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,338,000 after acquiring an additional 7,349 shares during the last quarter. 53.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds.

