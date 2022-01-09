Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.88.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EXPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

In related news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 7,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.69, for a total transaction of $993,505.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total transaction of $1,477,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,522 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,801. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,303,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,697,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,058 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,424,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $406,997,000 after purchasing an additional 190,399 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,450,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $299,379,000 after purchasing an additional 818,513 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,879,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $237,888,000 after purchasing an additional 155,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,601,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $190,724,000 after purchasing an additional 49,873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $128.11 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12 month low of $88.82 and a 12 month high of $137.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.43. The firm has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.81.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 38.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is 17.16%.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

