F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Upgraded at Evercore ISI

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) was upgraded by stock analysts at Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FFIV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on F5 Networks from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.26.

F5 Networks stock traded down $3.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $231.95. The stock had a trading volume of 330,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,902. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.06. F5 Networks has a one year low of $174.34 and a one year high of $249.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.20.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 Networks news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total transaction of $246,108.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 4,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total value of $1,053,977.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,898 shares of company stock worth $9,308,684. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in F5 Networks in the third quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in F5 Networks by 64.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in F5 Networks by 41.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in F5 Networks in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in F5 Networks in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

About F5 Networks

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

