GateToken (GT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.88 Million

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One GateToken coin can currently be purchased for about $6.29 or 0.00014982 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $491.31 million and $3.88 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GateToken has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GateToken Coin Profile

GateToken (CRYPTO:GT) is a coin. Its launch date was May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,142,038 coins. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain . The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

Buying and Selling GateToken

