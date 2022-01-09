Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $400.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) to report $400.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Genmab A/S’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $379.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $421.10 million. Genmab A/S posted sales of $327.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will report full-year sales of $1.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Genmab A/S.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.10. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 36.35% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $366.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

GMAB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.50 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.14.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMAB. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the 2nd quarter worth $169,755,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,908,000 after buying an additional 3,462,268 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Genmab A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,618,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 4,355.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 427,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,690,000 after purchasing an additional 418,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,527,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,219,000 after purchasing an additional 260,648 shares during the last quarter. 7.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $36.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.00. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $30.10 and a 1-year high of $49.07. The firm has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.94.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genmab A/S (GMAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.