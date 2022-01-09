Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30.06 Million

Analysts expect that Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) will report sales of $30.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.50 million and the lowest is $29.78 million. Global Medical REIT reported sales of $24.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full year sales of $115.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $115.28 million to $116.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $128.03 million, with estimates ranging from $119.76 million to $139.24 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Global Medical REIT.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 13.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.

Shares of GMRE opened at $17.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Global Medical REIT has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $18.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 546.70%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMRE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Global Medical REIT by 18.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 50.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 121,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 40,447 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 15.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 5.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 11.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 8,186 shares during the period. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Read More: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Medical REIT (GMRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.