Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $229.20.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $191.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Group 1 Automotive has a 52 week low of $130.30 and a 52 week high of $212.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $196.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.13.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $9.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.09 by $0.53. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive will post 34.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 4.57%.

In related news, SVP Frank Grese sold 1,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total transaction of $326,436.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.05, for a total value of $3,075,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,576 shares of company stock valued at $7,892,837 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 7.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,146,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,128,000 after purchasing an additional 218,096 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,883,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,823,000 after purchasing an additional 37,706 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 4.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 675,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,910,000 after purchasing an additional 29,129 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 6.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 673,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,013,000 after buying an additional 41,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 93,848.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 456,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,511,000 after buying an additional 456,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

