Head to Head Analysis: M3-Brigade Acquisition II (NYSE:MBAC) and Remark (NASDAQ:MARK)

M3-Brigade Acquisition II (NYSE:MBAC) and Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for M3-Brigade Acquisition II and Remark, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score M3-Brigade Acquisition II 0 0 0 0 N/A Remark 0 0 1 0 3.00

Remark has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 629.01%. Given Remark’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Remark is more favorable than M3-Brigade Acquisition II.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.5% of M3-Brigade Acquisition II shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.6% of Remark shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of Remark shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares M3-Brigade Acquisition II and Remark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets M3-Brigade Acquisition II N/A N/A N/A Remark 415.00% -238.62% -55.34%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares M3-Brigade Acquisition II and Remark’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio M3-Brigade Acquisition II N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Remark $10.15 million 9.95 -$13.69 million $0.59 1.63

M3-Brigade Acquisition II has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Remark.

Summary

Remark beats M3-Brigade Acquisition II on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Company Profile

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was formerly known as M3 Acquisition II Corp. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Remark Company Profile

Remark Holdings, Inc., is a technology-focused company that develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries. It operates through its Technology and Data Intelligence segment, which provides products and services based on collected and processed data by using KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries. It also operates various digital media properties that deliver content in various verticals, including travel and entertainment, such as lodging, air travel, show tickets, and tour through its websites. In addition, the company sells financial-technology products and services, as well as advertising services through its websites. The company was founded on March 14, 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

