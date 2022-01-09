Head-To-Head Contrast: AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) versus Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT)

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) and Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get AutoWeb alerts:

19.7% of AutoWeb shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.2% of Cyxtera Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.8% of AutoWeb shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares AutoWeb and Cyxtera Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AutoWeb -5.61% -24.20% -9.81% Cyxtera Technologies N/A -17.15% -2.81%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AutoWeb and Cyxtera Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AutoWeb $76.57 million 0.58 -$6.82 million ($0.30) -10.93 Cyxtera Technologies N/A N/A -$27.09 million N/A N/A

AutoWeb has higher revenue and earnings than Cyxtera Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for AutoWeb and Cyxtera Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AutoWeb 0 1 1 0 2.50 Cyxtera Technologies 0 2 6 0 2.75

AutoWeb currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 82.93%. Cyxtera Technologies has a consensus price target of $13.71, indicating a potential upside of 16.42%. Given AutoWeb’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe AutoWeb is more favorable than Cyxtera Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

AutoWeb has a beta of 2.22, meaning that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyxtera Technologies has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cyxtera Technologies beats AutoWeb on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AutoWeb

AutoWeb, Inc. engages in digital marketing solutions. The company engages in assisting automotive retail dealers and automotive manufacturers market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers by utilizing digital sales enhancing products and services. Its consumer-facing automotive websites provide consumers with information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions and gives in-market consumers the ability to connect with Dealers regarding purchasing or leasing vehicles. The company offers the WebLeads+ and Payment Pro and other Leads program for sale transactions. AutoWeb was founded by John C. Bedrosian and Peter R. Ellis in January 1995 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

About Cyxtera Technologies

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. announced a definitive business combination agreement with Cyxtera Technologies Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for AutoWeb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoWeb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.