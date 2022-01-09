Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $997.68 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) to announce sales of $997.68 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.03 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $984.46 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public posted sales of $745.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will report full-year sales of $3.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.91 billion to $4.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Horizon Therapeutics Public.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s quarterly revenue was up 62.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HZNP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.75.

In other news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 8,575 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $943,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 7,987 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.57, for a total value of $795,265.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 123,255 shares of company stock valued at $13,383,456. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 44.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HZNP stock opened at $98.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.77. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 52 week low of $70.15 and a 52 week high of $120.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

