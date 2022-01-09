Hush Reaches Market Cap of $428,828.16 (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Over the last seven days, Hush has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar. Hush has a market capitalization of $428,828.16 and $370.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hush coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0411 or 0.00000098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hush alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.66 or 0.00342338 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.00 or 0.00133437 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00086038 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002771 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush Profile

Hush is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official website is myhush.org . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Buying and Selling Hush

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hush and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.