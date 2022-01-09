Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) Hits Market Cap of $2.03 Million

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 9th. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $6,543.52 or 0.15600967 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ï„Bitcoin has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. Ï„Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $2.03 million and $189.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002385 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00058913 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.88 or 0.00087940 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,132.81 or 0.07469209 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,902.67 or 0.99903723 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00071130 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003223 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Profile

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Buying and Selling Ï„Bitcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ï„Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ï„Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

