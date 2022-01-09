Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP) & Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Head to Head Analysis

Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP) and Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

Get Indaptus Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Indaptus Therapeutics and Elanco Animal Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Indaptus Therapeutics N/A -95.51% -72.74% Elanco Animal Health -14.56% 5.79% 2.74%

56.6% of Indaptus Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.5% of Elanco Animal Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Indaptus Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Elanco Animal Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Indaptus Therapeutics and Elanco Animal Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Indaptus Therapeutics N/A N/A -$14.13 million ($13.10) -0.43 Elanco Animal Health $3.27 billion 3.91 -$560.10 million ($1.42) -19.05

Indaptus Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Elanco Animal Health. Elanco Animal Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Indaptus Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Indaptus Therapeutics and Elanco Animal Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Indaptus Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Elanco Animal Health 0 4 5 0 2.56

Indaptus Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 184.70%. Elanco Animal Health has a consensus target price of $35.83, indicating a potential upside of 32.47%. Given Indaptus Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Indaptus Therapeutics is more favorable than Elanco Animal Health.

Risk & Volatility

Indaptus Therapeutics has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elanco Animal Health has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Elanco Animal Health beats Indaptus Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Indaptus Therapeutics

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on research and development and clinical trials. The company develops formulations of drugs using its proprietary gastric retention technology, the Accordion Pill. The Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to improve the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing efficient gastric retention. The company was founded by Michael James Newman on February 24, 2021 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc. engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine. The Companion Animal Disease Prevention category engages in the broadest parasiticide portfolios in the companion animal sector based on indications, species and formulations, with products that protect pets from worms, fleas and ticks. The Companion Animal Therapeutics category provides the details of broad pain and osteoarthritis portfolio across species, modes of action, indications and disease stages. The Food Animal Future Protein & Health category includes vaccines, nutritional enzymes and animal-only antibiotics, serves the growing demand for protein and includes innovative products in poultry and aquaculture production, where demand for animal health products is outpacing overall industry growth. It also focuses on developing functional nutritional health products that promote food animal health, including enzymes, probiotics and prebiotics. The Food

Receive News & Ratings for Indaptus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indaptus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.