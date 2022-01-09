John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $518.78 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) will post $518.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for John Bean Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $514.00 million and the highest is $522.35 million. John Bean Technologies posted sales of $439.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow John Bean Technologies.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $477.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.96 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.75.

John Bean Technologies stock opened at $150.08 on Friday. John Bean Technologies has a 52 week low of $115.61 and a 52 week high of $177.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 41.23, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This is a boost from John Bean Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 10.99%.

In other news, EVP Carlos Fernandez sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.73, for a total transaction of $170,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total transaction of $44,559.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,043,037. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 36,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in John Bean Technologies by 652.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 60,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,528,000 after acquiring an additional 52,613 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in John Bean Technologies by 7.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,388,000 after acquiring an additional 6,402 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in John Bean Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 321,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its position in John Bean Technologies by 13.7% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

