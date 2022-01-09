Klever (KLV) Trading 15.2% Lower Over Last Week

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One Klever coin can now be bought for about $0.0297 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Klever has a total market cap of $100.92 million and $997,292.00 worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Klever has traded down 15.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Klever

Klever’s launch date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official website is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Klever Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

