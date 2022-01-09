Kusama 24-Hour Volume Hits $53.42 Million (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One Kusama coin can now be purchased for approximately $246.01 or 0.00586222 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kusama has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar. Kusama has a market cap of $2.08 billion and approximately $53.42 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kusama alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002383 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.73 or 0.00058926 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.57 or 0.00084751 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,144.33 or 0.07492611 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,874.77 or 0.99783287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00071307 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003218 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama’s launch date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kusama is kusama.network . The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kusama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kusama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.