LinkEye (LET) 24 Hour Volume Tops $86,675.00

LinkEye (CURRENCY:LET) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 9th. LinkEye has a market cap of $2.28 million and $86,675.00 worth of LinkEye was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LinkEye coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, LinkEye has traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002383 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.73 or 0.00058926 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.57 or 0.00084751 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,144.33 or 0.07492611 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,874.77 or 0.99783287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00071307 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003218 BTC.

About LinkEye

LinkEye’s genesis date was September 7th, 2017. LinkEye’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 899,999,000 coins. LinkEye’s official Twitter account is @LinkEyeProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LinkEye is www.linkeye.com . The Reddit community for LinkEye is https://reddit.com/r/ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LinkEye (LET) is a blockchain solution with an Achain-based token system that has been built and optimized specifically for the credit industry. This purpose-built system aims to facilitate a global credit alliance, as well as the development of an open and global credit-based society on both a technological and financial level. Utilizating blockchain technology and a credit economy model enables Linkeye to create a shared list of untrusted profiles within the credit alliance by connecting isolated islands of credit data. The LinkEye Token (LET) is a contract token issued on Achain to ensure efficiency on the Linkeye platform. LET token will be used as a user's credentials for querying data on the LinkEye platform. “

