Litecoin Achieves Market Cap of $9.05 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 9th. Over the last seven days, Litecoin has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for $130.46 or 0.00311048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin has a market cap of $9.05 billion and $692.26 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Litecoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000360 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008988 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000814 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004202 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Litecoin

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,379,420 coins. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org . The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Litecoin Coin Trading

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.