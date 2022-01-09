LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.91 Million

Brokerages expect LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) to post sales of $31.91 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for LiveVox’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.24 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.70 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LiveVox will report full year sales of $119.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $119.10 million to $119.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $146.20 million, with estimates ranging from $143.00 million to $149.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow LiveVox.

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $30.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.58 million.

LVOX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LiveVox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of LiveVox in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of LiveVox in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of LiveVox in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

In other news, major shareholder Gate Private Equity In Golden bought 253,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,252,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVOX. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in LiveVox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in LiveVox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LiveVox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in LiveVox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of LiveVox during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LVOX opened at $5.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 6.31. LiveVox has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $11.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.09.

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

