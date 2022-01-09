Masari (MSR) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,395.00

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One Masari coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0201 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Masari has a total market capitalization of $323,221.62 and $1,395.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Masari has traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,965.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,157.37 or 0.07523691 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $130.56 or 0.00311103 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $375.18 or 0.00894023 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00011227 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00071002 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008995 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.61 or 0.00451822 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $109.44 or 0.00260782 BTC.

About Masari

Masari is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 16,045,916 coins. Masari’s official message board is forum.getmasari.org . The official website for Masari is getmasari.org . The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Masari

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Masari should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Masari using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

