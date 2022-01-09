MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,968.27.

Several brokerages have commented on MELI. Barclays raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank raised MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its position in MercadoLibre by 3.0% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 2.2% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 4.5% in the third quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 0.9% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 17.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MELI opened at $1,085.36 on Friday. MercadoLibre has a 12-month low of $1,018.73 and a 12-month high of $2,020.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,318.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,552.57. The company has a market capitalization of $53.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 682.62 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.65. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

