Mettalex (MTLX) Price Down 6.7% This Week

Mettalex (CURRENCY:MTLX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 9th. One Mettalex coin can currently be purchased for $0.93 or 0.00002223 BTC on exchanges. Mettalex has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $671,151.00 worth of Mettalex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mettalex has traded down 6.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mettalex alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002383 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.73 or 0.00058926 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.57 or 0.00084751 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,144.33 or 0.07492611 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,874.77 or 0.99783287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00071307 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003218 BTC.

Mettalex Coin Profile

Mettalex’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,003 coins. Mettalex’s official Twitter account is @Mettalex and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mettalex’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai/mettalex-economics-overview-f80c5c5a93a8 . The official website for Mettalex is mettalex.com

Buying and Selling Mettalex

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mettalex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mettalex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mettalex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mettalex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mettalex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.