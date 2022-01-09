Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $28.55 Million

Brokerages expect that Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) will report sales of $28.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Mitek Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $27.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $29.70 million. Mitek Systems posted sales of $25.98 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mitek Systems will report full year sales of $138.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $136.00 million to $140.18 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $157.73 million, with estimates ranging from $154.45 million to $161.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mitek Systems.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $33.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.23 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MITK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mitek Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.10.

In related news, Director William K. Aulet sold 7,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $136,720.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 25,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $420,207.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,587 shares of company stock valued at $769,505 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Mitek Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Mitek Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 21,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 103,163.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 11,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems stock opened at $16.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Mitek Systems has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $23.29. The company has a market cap of $729.54 million, a PE ratio of 86.06 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.00.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

